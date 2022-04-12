ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Tom Kelso, Chairman of the MD Stadium Authority, Discusses Future Projects at the Camden Yards Sports Complex With the BBMS

Before yesterday's home opening win against the Brewers, CEO and Owner of the Orioles, John Angelos, released an open letter to fans announcing the recent 1.2 billion dollar legislation that will revitalize Camden Yards, M and T Bank Stadium, and the areas directly around the two venues. The reaction has been mixed though, with some fans complaining about the use of public funds for the projects. Today on the Big Bad Morning Show, Rob Long and Jeremy Conn were joined by Tom Kelso, Chairman of the MD Stadium Authority, to shed some light on this new deal and what it can mean for the teams, fans, and the city as a whole

