ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

What’s hot on the web this morning

By Autumn Pitchure
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v3ls9_0f6kLUfc00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

New Lansing Health Care Clinic Opens this Summer

A new health care clinic is opening this summer in Lansing.

Many residents say they are looking forward to not having to travel outside the community for medical help.

This new clinic will give those in the community greater access to affordable health care right in the center of Lansing’s east side.

This was all made possible thanks to money used from federal COVID relief funds.

The clinic will be attached to the Allen Neighborhood Community Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ddGD1_0f6kLUfc00

Here’s Why Egg Prices are Quickly Rising

The wholesale prices for eggs is about three times higher than this same time last year.

According to the USDA’s daily Midwest regional egg report, large grade A white eggs are running between $2.80 and $2.89 per dozen on average.

Experts say the recent increase has to do with the bird flu outbreak, supply chain issues and high feed costs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33NXJG_0f6kLUfc00

Britney Spears Announces She is Pregnant

Britney Spears is pregnant again !

This news comes just months after her long-standing conservatorship was eliminated.

In a post to Instagram the 40-year-old star in her words recalled how she lost, “so much weight” before taking a trip to maui “only to gain it back.”

“My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly,’” Spears wrote. “So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”

This will be the singers third child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fhaiq_0f6kLUfc00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Apparent body pulled from Grand River

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – What appears to be a body has been pulled from the Grand River. Several Lansing police crews were there and while no official details have been released, our photographer on the scene says they pulled what appeared to be a body from the river and loaded a body bag onto a […]
WMAZ

2nd pancake and waffle mix recall in 2 days. This one is nationwide.

A nationwide recall has been issued for pancake mix sold at Walmart due to possible contamination of foreign matter. It comes one day after a similar, more limited recall for pancake mix. Continental Mills issued a recall for one lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, the company...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Popculture

Kroger Product Recalled in 17 States

If you have shopped at Kroger and purchased the store's Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix, check your cupboards and heed this recall. Continental Mills recalls the mix due to "potential foreign material contamination." According to the FDA, contamination is not something you want to swallow. "Continental Mills has issued a...
FOOD SAFETY
WKMI

Viral Video: Are Orcas Really Swimming Around In Lake Michigan?

Are Orcas really swimming around in Lake Michigan?. The idea seems far-fetched but on April 3rd, 2022 a video was posted on Twitter that claims to have spotted Orcas / Killer whales swimming in Lake Michigan. The tweet said. What a thrilling experience for the Whitmore family near Washington Island,...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
MetroTimes

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive

Major Michigan cities like Detroit and Grand Rapids might be known for their rapidly growing dining and craft beer options, but Michigan's small towns have a lot to offer. These restaurants might be in small cities but they serve up big flavor. 11 W. River St., Leland, 231-256-9834, thecoveleland.com. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pregnancy Test#Covid#Usda
MetroTimes

Breadless sandwich shop opens in Detroit

Sometimes you just wanna enjoy a sandwich without the thick bread and extra calories that come along with it. For those moments, there’s Breadless, a new locally-owned sandwich shop that opened in Detroit on Monday. Breadless features sandwiches wrapped in leafy greens like collards, swiss chard, and kale in...
DETROIT, MI
Mix 95.7FM

This Michigan City Is The Top Pizza City In The Country

Hands down one of the best foods in the world is pizza. There are so many styles and a variety of toppings that make the options endless. According to Salerno's Pizza, pizza was first invented in Naples, Italy as a fast, affordable, tasty meal for working-class Neapolitans on the go. While we all know and love these slices of today, pizza actually didn't gain mass appeal until the 1940s, when immigrating Italians brought their classic slices to the United States.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Remembering the 1965 Palm Sunday tornado outbreak

WEST MICHIGAN - While we inch our way closer and closer through Spring, Palm Sunday marks a sad day in weather history that occurred back in 1965. It was on April 11 and 12 when 47 tornadoes ripped through the Midwest, including several parts of Michigan. It is considered one of the top five tornado outbreaks in the United States. 271 people died and another 1500 were injured across Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin just to name a few. On the old “fujita” tornado scale, there were 15 F1, 10 F2, 5 F3, and 17 F4 tornadoes.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Eaton Co. deputies investigate Delta Twp. crash

CORRECTION: 6 News was told early on that the accident was fatal when it was not. The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two are in the hospital in critical condition following the Wednesday evening accident. DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash between Nixon Rd. and Broadbent […]
EATON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

WLNS

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy