And Then There Was One: 2nd To Last NJ Kmart Store Closing

By Jon Craig
 3 days ago
Kmart in Avenel is closing this week. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Attention, Kmart shoppers: Get your last "blue light specials" this week in Middlesex County.

New Jersey's second-to-last Kmart store will be closing permanently on Saturday, April 16 in Avenel, NJ Advance Media reports. The store is located at 1550 St. Georges Ave. in Delco Plaza.

The Garden State’s very last Kmart will be in Westwood, Bergen County. A Kmart in Kearny, Hudson County, closed last year.

After Avenel’s store closure, there will only be three remaining Kmart stores in the United States: Westwood, Long Island and Miami, the outlet said.

