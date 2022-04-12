ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Q&A: What is higher ethanol gasoline?

By Chris Sommer
 3 days ago

When President Joe Biden visits Iowa on Tuesday, he is expected to announce the suspension of a federal rule that prohibits the sale of higher ethanol-blend gasoline during the summer months.

The White House said the president will order the Environmental Protection Agency to issue an emergency waiver to allow expanded sales of E15 (15% ethanol blend) gasoline from June 1 to Sept. 15.  Under normal circumstances, E15 sales are suspended during that portion of the year over concerns that it contributes to smog in higher temperatures.

Biden administration officials said the move will give U.S. consumers the opportunity to save another ten cents per gallon at the pump.  Some critics contend the move is bad for the environment, while others point out the expanded use of ethanol, made from corn, will create new problems for the global food supply.

What are the differences between "regular unleaded" gasoline and E15? KRLD's Chris Sommer talked with GasBuddy.com Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick DeHaan.

Is inflation nearing a peak?

The Consumer Price Index, a key measure of U.S. inflation, rose at a rate of 8.5% in the past year, including an increase of 1.2% in just the last month. The latest CPI number is the highest since December 1981.
BUSINESS
Dallas, TX
