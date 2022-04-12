ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euclid, OH

‘My cane would have whooped him’: Elderly woman fights with suspects during carjacking

By Peggy Gallek
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25aVzE_0f6kL8a700

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police are searching for two suspects accused of fighting with an 83-year-old woman and stealing her car at gunpoint.

The incident happened around 7:50 p.m. Sunday while her son was on with a 911 dispatcher. The woman was in the parking lot of an apartment complex off of East 193 Street in Euclid.

“Two Black teens with masks on looking like they are up to something,” the man told the dispatcher. “I am with my mother.”

About a minute later, the man can be heard pleading with the suspects.

“Hey, that’s my mother,” the man can be heard saying on the 911 call. “That’s my mother.”

Ohio man lost hearing after cockroach crawled into ear while asleep at hotel, lawsuit says

The elderly woman fought with the suspects. Her son urges her to just give the suspects the keys. A couple of seconds later, the suspects take off in her 1998 Toyota Camry.

Police arrived on the scene about a minute later and found the woman sitting on her walker, with her son standing behind her.

The woman said during her tussle with the suspects, she was thrown on the ground. She said her back hurt.

“I was tussling with them on the ground, “ the woman told police. “I threw the keys. I didn’t want to give them ****.”

She said her son told her to give up the keys.

“If it wasn’t for him, my cane would have whooped him upside the head,” the woman told police. “That’s the only thing that saved them because I was about ready, you know, I am sick of this.”

Euclid Capt. Jeff Cutwright says officers all over the area are noticing an increase in carjackings.

“These crimes are senseless and violent,” Cutwright said. “Victims are getting injured.”

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer said they are searching for the suspects and anyone with information on the case is asked to call Euclid Police detectives or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County as soon as possible.

“This is disgusting,” Meyer said. ”Attacking an 83-year-old woman simply to take her car, it’s just awful. We want to get these suspects off the street as soon as possible.”

