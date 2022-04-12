ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

German court charges IS returnee over alleged slave abuse

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0f6kJuUo00

A German woman who allegedly abused a Yazidi slave while in Islamic State-held territory in Syria has been charged with crimes against humanity and other offenses, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

The woman, identified only as Jalda A. in keeping with German privacy laws, was arrested upon her arrival back in Germany on Oct. 7. Before her repatriation, she had been held captive by Kurdish forces since late 2017.

She was charged with membership in a foreign terrorist organization, crimes against humanity, war crimes and being an accessory to genocide, prosecutors said in a statement.

The suspect traveled in April 2014 via Turkey to Syria, according to prosecutors, where she quickly married an IS fighter and gave birth to a son the following year. When her first husband died, she married two other men in succession.

She lived with the third man in and near the Syrian city of Mayadin from September to October 2017, prosecutors said, adding that the husband kept a Yazidi woman as a slave and regularly raped her with the suspect’s knowledge.

The suspect also physically abused the woman “almost every day,” according to prosecutors. She allegedly punched and kicked the woman, pulled her hair, and slammed her head against the wall, and on one occasion hit the woman in the head with a flashlight.

In addition, prosecutors said, the suspect constantly watched the woman and repeatedly told her to pray according to Islamic custom, an act that “served the stated goal of the IS, to eradicate the Yazidi faith.”

The indictment was filed last month at the state court in Hamburg, which will have to decide whether and when to open a trial.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin's defence minister Sergei Shoigu has had a 'massive heart attack not from natural causes' and TWENTY generals 'have been arrested' over bungled invasion

A Russian-Israeli businessman has claimed Russia's defence minister Sergei Shoigu has suffered a heart attack, which he suspects was caused by foul play. Shoigu, who has been Putin's right hand man and leader of the Russian army for a decade, was a mainstay in the early weeks of the war in Ukraine but recently disappeared from regular Kremlin briefings.
POLITICS
The Independent

Kemarni Watson Darby murder: Toddler holds mother’s hand in McDonald’s hours before he’s beaten to death

CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimes Against Humanity#Genocide#War Crimes#Islamic#Kurdish#Syrian
Rolling Stone

FBI Documents Expose Bureau‘s Big Jan. 6 ‘Lie‘

Click here to read the full article. In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the FBI told Congress and the American people that the agency had failed to prevent or fully prepare for the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol in more than 200 years in part because it lacked the authority and capabilities to more aggressively monitor social media, where much of the planning for the insurrection took place. As FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress last summer, the FBI had circulated intelligence materials and other resources before Jan. 6, but the agency had limits in what it could...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russian warship 'seriously damaged' as Polish president accuses Putin of ‘terrorism’

The Russian Defence Ministry has said the entire crew of a key warship has been evacuated, following reports the Moskva missile cruiser had been struck and badly damaged by Ukrainian forces.Russia’s state media confirmed the Moskva, the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, had been seriously damaged “as a result of detonation of ammunition that occurred as a result of a fire”. A Ukrainian official earlier said the Moskva had been hit by two missiles.Meanwhile, Polish president Andrzej Duda has accused Russia of “terrorism”, saying those responsible for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine should be brought to justice for their...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Germany
MMA Fighting

Jorge Masvidal pleads not guilty to charges in alleged assault against Colby Covington, next court date in April

Jorge Masvidal has entered a not guilty plea after being charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief following an alleged assault against Colby Covington. Online court records obtained by MMA Fighting showed that Masvidal entered a written plea of not guilty along with a demand for a trial by jury after he was arrested late Wednesday night by Miami Beach police.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
BBC

Grieving Russians can't believe talk of war crimes in Ukraine

In Stavropol cemetery, there is a new line of graves. The fresh mounds of earth are covered in a sea of flowers. Decorating the graves, fluttering in the breeze, are military banners with emblems of elite Russian units. Fixed to wooden crosses are the portraits of soldiers, their names and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEHT/WTVW

Nurse arrested in alleged abuse of patient

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – A registered nurse at the Waters of Princeton nursing home was arrested on battery charges after police say video captured the incident. Crystal McCrary was arrested after staff members turned in video of the incident, which allegedly shows McCrary grabbing an 85 year old dementia patient by the arm, dragging her […]
PRINCETON, IN
The Oakland Press

Case against alleged New Year’s Eve bank robber bound over to circuit court

The case against a Garden City man accused in a New Year’s Eve bank robbery in Oakland County has been bound over to circuit court for possible trial. Ali Hussein Farhat, 33, is charged with armed robbery and bank robbery at Chase Bank, 75 N. Adams Road on Dec. 31, 2021. On Monday, after he waived his right to a preliminary exam in 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills, Judge Nancy Carniak advanced the case to the higher court.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
PBS NewsHour

Russia court bans Facebook, Instagram over ‘extremism’ charges

MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court banned Facebook and Instagram on Monday for what it deemed extremist activity in a case against their parent company, Meta. The Tverskoy District Court fulfilled a request from prosecutors to outlaw Meta Platforms Inc. and banned Facebook and Instagram for what they called “extremist activities.” Russian prosecutors have accused the social media platforms of ignoring government requests to remove what they described as fake news about Russian military actions in Ukraine and calls for anti-war protests in Russia.
INTERNET
US News and World Report

Zelenskyy Turns to the Laws of War in Prosecuting Kremlin Ally Caught in Uniform

The Ukrainian security service released a photo this week of a disheveled man in a conspicuously crisp Ukrainian army uniform manacled in a chair next to a radiator. For President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the picture of Viktor Medvedchuk that Kyiv released on social media presents a triumph for the Ukrainian secret service operatives who tracked down the Russian oligarch missing for nearly two months in the midst of a brutal conflict. The close ally of President Vladimir Putin now represents a lucrative prize to trade for the release of soldiers in Russian captivity, as the Ukrainian leader suggested in a pre-dawn video address on Wednesday.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

609K+
Followers
147K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy