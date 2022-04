A Richmond police K-9 unit was called to De Anza High today to help locate a gun that was discarded by a student near the school, police said. Staff reported that a student with a gun ran on foot when confronted by staff, according to the Richmond K-9 Association. The student was later located, but the RPD K-9 unit was called to the campus to locate the firearm which was “dicarded near the school in a public place accessible by students and the public,” police said.

