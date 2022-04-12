Examining the betting odds LeBron James leaves Lakers in offseason

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron wins, and when he stops winning or doesn’t think he can win, he changes his uniform. He left the Cleveland Cavaliers to create a super team with the Miami Heat.

Once it looked like Miami was near the end of its run, he went back to Cleveland to suit up with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. Then it was off to the Lakers.

The Lakers as constructed look a bit messy. Will LeBron stick around and see it through or is he already preparing for his next move?

According to betting odds released by PointsBet, staying with the Lakers is still the most likely result. Betting on LeBron to play his next game with the Lakers comes with a hefty price (-600). That implies a probability of 85.7 percent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MH6oh_0f6kJ0aj00 LeBron JamesGetty Images

The possibilities beyond the Lakers are fairly limited, but the two teams with the best odds are the Warriors and Cavaliers (8/1), which is an implied probability of 11 percent per team.

LeBron was quoted recently saying Stephen Curry is someone he’d like to play with, and the Warriors have swung big before. Cleveland comes with the hometown narrative and has the young pieces to both make a deal worthwhile and appeal to James as a team getting ready to win.

While it might be hard to envision James going anywhere else, the betting market offers teams with stars he could team up with. Does James want to join Ja Morant and the Grizzlies (12/1)? Or Luka Doncic and the Mavericks (14/1)? Those two, along with the Clippers (20/1), are the only other teams with odds available at PointsBet.

