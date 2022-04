Former welterweight titlist Keith Thurman has expressed frustration that Yordenis Ugas and Errol Spence are about to fight in a high profile pay per view welterweight title unification matchup this weekend while he has to sit the big fight out. “It’s frustrating,” the fighter known as “One Time” says on a Premiere Boxing Champions video, “because one of the only reasons why any of that has manifested is because Thurman has lost to Manny Pacquiao back in the summer of 2019. None of this would be able to manifest with a victory over Manny Pacquiao.”

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO