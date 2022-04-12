Starbucks barista shocked by request for drink ‘same color’ as his skin

Some customers order overly-complicated drinks at Starbucks, but this customer’s order was just shocking.

In a TikTok video, Starbucks worker @angellrreyes revealed how a customer requested his drink to be the “color” of the barista’s skin.

“Me calculating why a grown white man told me he wanted his iced chai tea latte the same color as my skin,” he wrote in text on the video.

He added in the caption, “Man when I tell you this took me by surprise!!!”

The video has more than 22,2000 views and 268 comments as of Tuesday morning.

Viewers who work at Starbucks and in other food services expressed similar experiences in the comments.

“The way this has also happened to me but with coffee,” one TikTok user wrote.

“Literally the same happened to me with a lady at the drive thru saying: ‘I want my iced coffee the color of your skin,’” another added.

“This happened to me during a Starbies shift and my manager pulled me to the side to ask if I was okay after that encounter,” a user wrote.

In response, @angellrreyes wrote that his manager was in the back when it happened and recounted “the face of shock he had when I told him.”

man when i tell you this took me by surprise!!!🫂 #starbucks #barista

The barista was still able to laugh at the incident.

One person commented, “This isn’t supposed to be funny but it is.”

“It’s OK, you can laugh!” @angellrreyes replied.

He also liked many of the joking comments on the video.

“Maybe he though you were a visual learner,” one person quipped.

“THE CAUCACITY,” another wrote.