Monson, MA

Monson fire receives new safety and training equipment

By Ashley Shook
 3 days ago

MONSON, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The state awarded Monson $14,983 in grants for safety equipment for the 2022 Fiscal Year.

According to the Monson Fire, the department received paratech rescue jacks used to stabilize vehicles during a rescue. They also will be training with a forcible entry door that allows personnel to practice removing barriers for life-saving scenarios.

In case of an active shooter or violent calls, the department is scheduled to receive 8 ballistic helmets and vests.

The funding has been awarded as part of a $25 million bond bill filed by the Baker-Polito Administration to support firefighter safety and health. The most requested items funded include hoses, nozzles, fittings, and adapters along with boots, and gloves.

“Our communities and families depend on firefighters in difficult and dangerous moments,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “This program is an opportunity to show our deep appreciation for their work by ensuring they have the tools they need to stay safe and healthy.”

“While the last two years have been so difficult for all of us, firefighters and first responders throughout the Commonwealth have courageously continued to serve the public,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “We are grateful for their efforts and proud to be able to provide them with critical equipment and support.”

