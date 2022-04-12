Bay St. Louis woman charged with vehicle burglary

A Jefferson Parish jury has convicted Long Nguyen, 46, of conspiring to ship more than 50 pounds of marijuana from California to Louisiana. A Vietnamese speaker who required a translator in court, Nguyen had the marijuana shipped in vacuum-sealed bags, which were tucked inside foil bags and stored in plywood-lined cardboard boxes, the district attorney's office said. Law officers seized the marijuana and $8,000 cash from apartments, a storage unit and a UPS distribution center in the New Orleans area. A Terrytown couple who mistakenly received seven pounds of marijuana called 911 to report it, prosecutors said.

JEFFERSON PARISH, LA ・ 28 DAYS AGO