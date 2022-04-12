ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Saint Louis, MS

Bay St. Louis woman charged with vehicle burglary

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bay St. Louis woman is charged with vehicle burglary, Bay Police said. On...

St. Louis couple charged with retail theft

A St. Louis duo was charged with retail theft over $300 by Madison County on Wednesday. The case was presented by the Glen Carbon Police Department. Donald T. Gordon, 58, and Barbara J. Lowry, 57, were charged with the Class 3 felony. According to court documents, on July 24, both parties took possession of merchandise from Lowe's, located at 159 Whistle Stop Dr., Glen Carbon, being four Romex brand electrical wire coils, having a total retail value in excess of $300. Bail was set at $15,000 for each party.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missing father found dead in Mississippi River in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (PIX11) – A New Jersey father who vanished during a business trip in New Orleans in January was found dead in the Mississippi River over the weekend. The body of Michael Gelfand, 33, of Lakewood, was discovered in the Mississippi River near Third Street in New Orleans Friday, the New Orleans Coroner said. […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Man convicted of shipping 50-plus pounds of marijuana from California to Jefferson Parish

A Jefferson Parish jury has convicted Long Nguyen, 46, of conspiring to ship more than 50 pounds of marijuana from California to Louisiana. A Vietnamese speaker who required a translator in court, Nguyen had the marijuana shipped in vacuum-sealed bags, which were tucked inside foil bags and stored in plywood-lined cardboard boxes, the district attorney's office said. Law officers seized the marijuana and $8,000 cash from apartments, a storage unit and a UPS distribution center in the New Orleans area. A Terrytown couple who mistakenly received seven pounds of marijuana called 911 to report it, prosecutors said.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Woman wanted for shoplifting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a woman in connection to a felony shoplifting incident. Police said the woman stole $1,543.99 worth of perfume/cologne from a business on Saturday, March 12 around 6:45 p.m. If anyone has any information about the suspect, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Joint effort by law enforcement leads to arrest of duo and seizure of heroin, crack cocaine, and rifle in Louisiana

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – Two men from Louisiana were recently arrested after an investigation by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics. Jerome Rogers, 38, of Hammond and Elton James Smith, 39, of Hammond, were arrested after the execution of warrants on April 1. The investigation centered around a section of Booker Rd. TPSO says, “Agents were […]
HAMMOND, LA
‘Terrified’ St. Louis Woman Goes Missing After Train Ride

Dana Holt’s family and friends are looking for answers after the 30-year-old went missing hundreds of miles away from where she lives. According to WDAF, the St. Louis resident was last seen on March 2 in Dallas as none of her loved ones have heard from her since. “It’s...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Convicted felon arrested again in Louisiana, investigation concludes with seizure of cocaine, money, pistol and more

ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
Bay Minette woman sentenced in drug conspiracy charge

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Bay Minette woman was sentenced to 27 months in prison on one charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine ice. Candice Lanette Cox, 42, was identified during an investigation where undercover informants made a purchase of methamphetamine ice, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
Woman shot during fight in Vicksburg, police say

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was shot in Vicksburg and is in the intensive care unit (ICU) at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. The Vicksburg Post reported the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Halls Ferry Road. According to police, four females were involved in a fight. One of […]
VICKSBURG, MS
Two from Jackson face drug charges in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people from Jackson were arrested in Adams County after deputies found over 2,000 ecstasy tablets and marijuana during a traffic stop on Saturday, April 9. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said deputies stopped a car on Liberty Road for a traffic violation. After receiving consent to search the car, […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Denham Springs man arrested for Third Degree Rape of a juvenile

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, April 10, 2022, Vidalia Police was dispatched to the Town Place Suites in reference to alleged inappropriate activities occurring between a juvenile and adult male. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Tyler L. Dayton. According to authorities, they arrested Dayton based on evidence they discovered at the scene. Dayton […]
VIDALIA, LA

