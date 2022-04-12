Bay St. Louis woman charged with vehicle burglary

A St. Louis duo was charged with retail theft over $300 by Madison County on Wednesday.
The case was presented by the Glen Carbon Police Department.
Donald T. Gordon, 58, and Barbara J. Lowry, 57, were charged with the Class 3 felony.
According to court documents, on July 24, both parties took possession of merchandise from Lowe's, located at 159 Whistle Stop Dr., Glen Carbon, being four Romex brand electrical wire coils, having a total retail value in excess of $300.
Bail was set at $15,000 for each party.
Comments / 0