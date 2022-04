Mayor Andrew Ginther’s state of the city address painted a rosy picture of Columbus but rather than “opportunity rising” for Columbus residents, too many continue to see their opportunities for success declining. Columbus has an overall poverty rate of 19.54%, with Black residents at 29.69 and our Hispanic neighbors at 28.67%, while white residents are at 12.67%. Good paying jobs continue to be unreachable for too many individuals and families who cannot afford the never-ending escalating housing costs, food on the table and other rising cost of living expenses.

