MONDAY BASEBALL ROUNDUP: CM beats Jersey, pushes win streak to 7 in row

CM catcher Noah Petersen, looking to the dugout for a pitch call in a game earlier this season, had two hits and two RBI on Monday in the Eagles' MVC win over Jersey at the Bethalto Sports Complex. (Greg Shashack / The Telegraph)

The Civic Memorial Eagles matched their longest winning streak since 2017 by picking up their seventh victory in a row Monday.

The Eagles took an early lead and never trailed in a 7-2 win over the Jersey Panthers in a Mississippi Valley Conference baseball game at the Bethalto Sports Complex. CM, which has not won eight in a row since 2016, will take aim at that number when these rivals meet again Thursday at Ken Schell Field in Jerseyville.

After starting the season 0-5, the Eagles are 7-5. Jersey drops to 9-7. CM pitcher Peyton Keller gave only two unearned runs in his five-inning start, allowing two hits and walking three while striking out seven for the win. Tommy Strubhart retired all six Panthers he faced in two perfect innings of closing relief.

Noah Petersen, Nick Brousseau and Bryer Arview each had two hits, with Petersen driving in two runs for CM. Sam Lamer started for Jersey and gave six runs (four earned) on five hits, three walks and seven strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Lamer and Griffin Williams accounted for the Panthers’ lone two hits in the loss.

Father McGivney 7, Southwestern 6 – The Piasa Birds rallied for six runs in the fifth inning to erase a 6-0 deficit, but the Griffins pushed across the winning run in the seventh inning in a clash of streaking teams at Schneider Park in Brighton.

McGivney has won nine games in a row to push its record to 10-3. Southwestern had a four-game winning streak halted and dropped to 7-5.

The Griffins used a single by Nicholas Franklin, a double by A.J. Sutberry and Gerold Myatt’s one-out sacrifice fly to score the go-ahead run in the seventh. McGivney, which used a five-run fourth inning to lead 6-0, got a two-run homer from Jackson Rodgers, two hits and two RBI from both Mason Holmes and Nathan Terhaar and two more RBI from Daniel Gierer. The Griffins had 11 hits, including five doubles.

Darren Luchetti, working behind starter Gierer, pitched two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win. Gavin Day went 3-for-3 and Colin LeMarr had a three-run double for the Birds, who finished with seven hits. Adam Hale, the fourth of four Southwestern pitchers, sustained the loss.

Roxana 7, Bunker Hill 2 – The Shells took 4-0 lead and put the Minutemen away with three runs in the sixth to win at Roxana Park. The Shells are 6-7.

Kyle Campbell pitched five innings, giving two runs on four hits, four walks and two strikeouts to get the win. Nik Ward finished with two hitless innings. Connor House had two hits for Roxana, which got two RBI from Kael Hester in an eight-hit attack aided by 11 stolen bases.

Gillespie 12, Auburn 4 – The Miners broke out with four runs in the first inning and beat the Trojans in Auburn. Gillespie is 6-2. Auburn is 2-7.

The Miners led 5-2 before drawing off with three runs in the fifth inning and three more runs in the sixth to extend their lead to 11-2. Kamryn Link lashed out three doubles while going 4-for-4 with two RBI and four runs scored for Gillespie.

Zach Reiniesch hit a home run with three RBI while joining Bryan Jubelt with three hits in the Miners’ 16-hit offense. Gavin Griffith had two hits and three RBI and Bryce Buhs drove home a pair of runs for Gillespie. Tristen Wargo started and gave two runs in three innings for the win, with Griffith turning in three scoreless innings of relief.

Greenfield 5, Jacksonville Routt 2 – The Tigers bounced back from their season’s first defeat by beating the Rockets in a WIVC game at Jacksonville. Greenfield, which lost Friday at Southwestern, is 9-1 and 4-0 in the league. Routt drops to 7-2 and 1-1 in the WIVC.

The Tigers scored single runs in the second and third innings to take a 2-0 lead and went to the seventh up 3-1. Connor Bettis went the distance on 98 pitches that included 74 strikes. The senior fired a two-hitter, allowing two runs (one earned) while striking out nine and walking no one. Brady Pembrook and two hits and Drake Stuart drove in two runs for Greenfield, which finished with six hits in the victory.

North Greene 8, Carrollton 5 – The Spartans broke a 3-3 tie with five runs in the top of the seventh inning and repelled the Hawks to win a WIVC game in Carrollton.

Two errors, two walks and three hits produced North Greene’s outbreak in the seventh. Jacob Hinsey came in to pitch after the Hawks scored twice with nobody out in the bottom of the seventh and retired all three batters he faced to get the win for the Spartans. Hinsey and Garrett Hazelwonder both had two hits and two RBI, with Ethan Clark chipping in two hits for North Greene.

Carrollton’s Kyle Leonard allowed six runs (one earned) in 2 1/3 innings of relief and was tagged with the loss. Gus Coonrod had three hits, including a triple, and two RBI for the Hawks.

West Central 15, Calhoun 1 – Nine runs in the second inning and five more runs in the third carried the Cougars to a five-inning win over the Warriors in a WIVC game in Hardin. West Central is 5-7. Calhoun is 1-11.

West Central freshman Dalton Hutton struck out five in three innings to get the win and combined with junior Tyson Brown on a two-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks. Mason Berry had three hits, including two doubles, and two RBI for the Cougars, who got two hits and two RBI from both Hutton and Tysyn Mast.

Calhoun freshman Patrick Friedel started and was hit with the loss. August Squier and Cade Sievers had the lone hits for the Warriors.