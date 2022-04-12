Major league ballpark design expert brings her talents to PNC Park

Baseball returns to PNC Park Tuesday for the Pirates home opener.

Many of the changes you'll see came from a woman who's done it before in other Major League cities.

Janet Marie Smith is an international leader in ballpark design. You may have seen some of her work at Camden Yards, Fenway Park, Dodger Stadium, and now PNC Park.

She says she wanted to see more open space at PNC Park, especially in the outfield.

“It’s a totally different kind of vibe that I think is just a lot of fun. It reflects the elastic fluid social environment that ballparks have created in the last decade.”

You'll notice changes like bars in the outfield and overlooking the bullpen, plus plenty more space for gathering and for kids to play.

Some of the new places to stop are Chicken on the Hill, Deli Dogs, and Cannonball Burger, all created in collaboration with local restaurants.

Pirates President Travis Williams said it was important for the team to make those connections.

