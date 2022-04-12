Unfair housing history on display at Central Library
By Jill Sheridan
WFYI
3 days ago
A comprehensive look at a history of unfair housing practices in Indianapolis is part of a new exhibit. “Unwelcomed: A Fair Housing History of Sales and Lending Discrimination” is open at the Central Library in Indianapolis. The interactive exhibit explores ways in which residents have been historically shut out of home...
Indianapolis landlords who refuse to pay water and energy bills face litigation through three separate lawsuits. The city of Indianapolis, Citizens Energy and the Indiana Attorney General’s office each filed against landlords who manage three apartment properties across the city. The suits seek to make landlords pay for back utilities owed.
Construction on the long anticipated overhaul of West Morris Street will begin soon. One of the largest capital improvement projects planned this year in Indianapolis is the West Morris Street Revitalization project. The Department of Public Works is investing $6.5 million in the effort that includes new roadway, divided medians, sidewalks, trees and a multi-use path.
The Indianapolis Public Library board of trustees has named Nichelle M. Hayes its new interim CEO. Hayes has led the Center for Black Literature and Culture at Central Library since its opening in 2017. “I appreciate the board giving me their confidence … to start the healing process,” Hayes said...
City attorneys this week took action in Superior Court to try to clear a more than century-old deed restriction on the old Central Library that has complicated plans to redevelop the long vacant property. For nearly nine years, the old Central Library has sat empty while city officials and others...
Four new affordable homes are being built on the city’s west side. The West Indianapolis Development Corporation and the Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development teamed to provide housing for low income families. The new houses will be built using $400,000 in HUD funding. WIDC also received money this year...
Bend city councilors indicated last week the Deschutes Public Library left them stuck between a rock and a hard place, when after split testimony in a public hearing they turned down a request to make an exception to city land-use rules and clear the way for a 100,000-square-foot Central Library at Highway 20 and O.B. Riley Road.
The post Deschutes Public Library accuses Bend councilors of politics, drops Central Library site request appeared first on KTVZ.
The city of Indianapolis is trying to acquire a historic apartment building on Indianapolis’ north side. The Drake is an eight-story, 1920s apartment building on the campus of The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. The building, which is owned by the museum, has been vacant since 2016. The Department...
Two Indianapolis apartment complexes are among multiple properties targeted in a new federal lawsuit alleging unfair housing conditions for people with disabilities. Violations of the accessibility requirements outlined in the Fair Housing Act are alleged against New York-based Clover Group across four states. The property management company develops apartments in Indiana, Ohio, New York and Pennsylvania.
A public opening is planned in May for the downtown portion of the Nickel Plate Trail in downtown Fishers. Parks Director Sarah Sandquist said city officials have worked over the last several years to plan, develop, and build the 3.8-mile paved, multi-use trail, strengthening connectivity within the community. “We’ve really...
Court officials are preparing to move the Marion County courts from the City-County Building in downtown Indianapolis to the new Community Justice Campus on the city’s southeast side. The moving process will begin on April 19 and full operations at the new facility will start on May 9. The...
IndyRent was launched just after the pandemic hit and millions of people lost their jobs. It’s a rental assistance program run by the city that uses federal relief money to help low-income renters. Many Indianapolis families struggle to navigate accessibility issues that make the assistance seem out-of-reach. The application...
Vice President Kamala Harris announced a plan Wednesday intended to end racial and ethnic discrimination in the appraisal of home values, part of a broader federal effort to address a wealth gap that systemic inequality has perpetuated. The plan contains 21 steps to improve oversight and accountability, including a legislative...
Nine Marion County-based performing artists have been selected as part of the Next Up Fellowship. It’s a new professional development program that will provide local artists the opportunity to work with experts to enhance their music careers. The Next Up program, which will invests $100,000 in career growth opportunities...
The seed program is back at the Indianapolis Public Library. Residents can visit one of the participating 17 library branches to check out a variety of seeds for vegetables and herbs to grow in their gardens. Adult Services Manager Melissa Wooton said the program started in 2014 out of concern...
Significant federal money has been awarded to improve Indianapolis infrastructure in the coming years. More than $17 million in federal funding is allocated to eight projects in Indianapolis. The annual awards are decided by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization and will reach roadways, trails and bridges. One large project is...
(CBS4) — Dozens of vehicles lined up for a mobile food pantry at 38th and Steele in Denver Friday morning. It’s part of the work of Denver Human Services and the Food Bank of the Rockies.
(credit: CBS)
Denver works to get culturally appropriate food into neighborhoods such as fresh produce and veggies while providing dry goods such as tortillas in rice in the Clayton area, and those neighbors are grateful.
“It’s nice; it’s been real nice and healthy for people in this situation that we have been through,” neighbor Antonio Gomez said. “This is something that is helping all the neighborhoods, all the people who are having difficulty.
The mobile pantry also feeds minds, offering up activity kits from the children’s museum.
Frequently, the Denver Public Library book mobile is also on hand.
More than 400 people sat on the ground inside the Sikh Satsang Gurdwara — a religious building for people of the Sikh faith — on the southside of Indianapolis on Sunday to honor the eight people who were killed in a shooting at theFedEx Ground Plainfield facility last year.
Comments / 1