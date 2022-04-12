Unfair housing history on display at Central Library

(CBS4) — Dozens of vehicles lined up for a mobile food pantry at 38th and Steele in Denver Friday morning. It’s part of the work of Denver Human Services and the Food Bank of the Rockies. (credit: CBS) Denver works to get culturally appropriate food into neighborhoods such as fresh produce and veggies while providing dry goods such as tortillas in rice in the Clayton area, and those neighbors are grateful. “It’s nice; it’s been real nice and healthy for people in this situation that we have been through,” neighbor Antonio Gomez said. “This is something that is helping all the neighborhoods, all the people who are having difficulty. The mobile pantry also feeds minds, offering up activity kits from the children’s museum. Frequently, the Denver Public Library book mobile is also on hand.

DENVER, CO ・ 15 MINUTES AGO