The Boston Bruins need to be playing their best hockey come playoff time. They have a lot of work to do to get there. The Bruins suffered their third straight loss and fourth in their last five games Thursday night, falling to the lowly Ottawa Senators 3-2 at TD Garden. This loss was the worst of the bunch, as Boston led 2-0 in the second period before allowing three consecutive goals to the second-worst team in the Atlantic Division.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO