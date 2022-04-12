'Real Housewives' stars who've been fired

Alec Baldwin seemingly defends his latest baby news. Last month, Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, announced they're expecting their seventh child together. The new addition will make Alec, 64, a father of eight (he shares daughter, Ireland Baldwin, 26, with his ex, Kim Basinger), and it seems the news has led to some questions about Alec and Hilaria's motivation to have so many kids. On Thursday, April 14, the "30 Rock" alum tried to explain it to his Instagram followers. "People ask why," he wrote alongside a video of his youngest daughter, Maria, making happy, gurgly baby sounds and showing off her brand new baby teeth. "This is why. Being a parent is the ultimate journey," the actor wrote. In the comments, Alec's brother, Billy Baldwin, supported the sentiment, writing, "The smile, giggles, joy… ❤️." In addition Maria, 1, Alec and Hilaria, 38, share Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, and Eduardo, 1. "Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives," Hilaria posted as part of her baby news last month. "A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times."
Comments / 0