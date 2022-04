When you hear the word prescription your thoughts go to a medical practitioner authorizing a medicine for your illness. Prescription can also apply to eating. Healthy active adults need to consume the correct proportions of vegetables, fruits, protein/meat, dairy and grains each day to maintain a healthy, active body. The proper diet prescription to consume the correct nutrients is the Recommended Daily Allowances or RDA. These RDA are the basis for the nutrients required each day for us to stay healthy.

INDUSTRY ・ 29 DAYS AGO