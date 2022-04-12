Multiple crashes shut down lanes along Bangerter Highway

UTAH (ABC4) – Multiple crashes are blocking lanes along Bangerter Highway Tuesday morning.

One crash is impacting northbound lanes near 10400 South. Cars are being diverted to an off-ramp nearby.

The second crash is impacting northbound lanes near 6200 South. Officers have closed down the overpass due to black ice affecting the roadway.

Drivers along Bangerter in that area are being diverted off the road as well.

All commuters heading to this area should expect heavy traffic delays and interruptions.

