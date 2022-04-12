ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple crashes shut down lanes along Bangerter Highway

By Vivian Chow
UTAH (ABC4) – Multiple crashes are blocking lanes along Bangerter Highway Tuesday morning.

One crash is impacting northbound lanes near 10400 South. Cars are being diverted to an off-ramp nearby.

The second crash is impacting northbound lanes near 6200 South. Officers have closed down the overpass due to black ice affecting the roadway.

SCARY DINNER: Utah man arrested after threatening diners with steak knife

Drivers along Bangerter in that area are being diverted off the road as well.

All commuters heading to this area should expect heavy traffic delays and interruptions.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

ABC4

ABC4

