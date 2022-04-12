ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanceville, AL

Wallace State Jazz Band hosting Big Band Dance April 15

By Gail Crutchfield WSCC
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — The Wallace State Community College Jazz Band will hold its annual Big Band Dance on Friday, April 15 at the Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts.

“We’re excited to welcome familiar and new faces to our event,” said Ricky Burks, director of the Wallace State Jazz Band and chair of the Fine and Performing Arts program at Wallace State. “Whether you dance or not, anyone is welcome to attend to hear America’s original music.”

April is also Jazz Appreciation Month (JAM) to honor one of America’s earliest and iconic art forms. Rich with extraordinary heritage and cultural history, jazz music originated in New Orleans in the early 20th century. In conjunction with the Big Band Dance, the Evelyn Burrow Museum and WSCC’s Fine and Performing Arts program is hosting “All That Jazz,” an interactive exhibition featuring posters from performances of American jazz legends.

The Big Band Dance will be 7:00 p.m. in the atrium of the Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts. Suggested admission to the event is a $10 donation.

The Jazz Band is one of several ensembles in the Fine and Performing Arts program. Instrumental ensembles also include the Concert Band, Pep Band, Saxophone Quartet and Brass Ensemble.

Vocal ensembles include the Concert Choir, Wallace State Singers and Vocal Jazz Ensemble.

Other offerings include Wallace State Dance’s Allegro Dance Theatre and Wallace State Theatre.

Other upcoming Fine and Performing Arts performances include:

  • Dance Spring Showcase by the Allegro Dance Theatre, April 22, 7:00 p.m., Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre, $10 donation
  • Spring Under the Stars by the Wallace State Concert Choir and Concert Band, April 26, 6:30 p.m., free admission, bring lawn chair or blanket. Food trucks will be on site.

For more information about the Fine and Performing Arts program, contact Burks at 256-352-8287 or ricky.burks@wallacestate.edu , or visit https://www.wallacestate.edu/fpa .

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Fort Harrison State Park summer concerts to include jazz, symphonic band

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fort Harrison State Park plans to feature local music groups in its 2022 summer concert series. Eight tentative performances, which would begin May 21 and end Sept. 10, are planned with GMH Jazz Orchestra, GMH Jazz Combo, Indianapolis Symphonic Band, and The Cause 2.0 RB Band, the park says on its website. Shows will start at 7 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Oak Ridger

Community Band Showcase Concert April 3

The Oak Ridge Community Band announces its Showcase Concert that will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 3, in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church, 1101 Oak Ridge Turnpike. This concert has traditionally been very popular with the public because it “showcases” band members and area musicians in...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth Jazz Band and Combo Shines in Hampden

I know I'm a little late in acknowledging the outstanding performance of the Ellsworth High School Jazz Band who won the Silver Medal at the competition on Saturday, March 19th at Hampden Academy. According to Jamie Calandro the Jazz Band had their highest score in six years. The pieces they...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Current Publishing

Noblesville High School Jazz 1 band again gets elite invitation

The Noblesville High School Jazz 1 band earned elite status for the second consecutive year. And this time, the experience should be even more enjoyable. NHS is one of only 15 bands from across the United States and Canada selected for the Essentially Ellington Festival and competition in New York City. The NHS band is one of only five to be selected back-to-back to what is known as the Super Bowl of Jazz. It was held virtually in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is expected to be held in person May 5-7. Noblesville will perform May 6.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
City
Hanceville, AL
Niles Daily Star

Buchanan Marching Band hosts annual Play-A-Thon fundraiser

BUCHANAN — A local marching band is using the month of March to tread toward its fundraising goals. The Buchanan High School marching band program hosted its annual Play-A-Thon Tuesday night at Buchanan Middle School. A free concert, the Play-A-Thon consisted of band members from sixth through 12th grade...
Syracuse.com

CNY Jazz Orchestra comes back big in April with downtown Syracuse show

The acclaimed Central New York Jazz Orchestra, founded in 1996 and now in its 26th year, will perform a “comeback” cabaret concert in the historic Persian Terrace of the Marriott Syracuse Downtown at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 10. Joining them will be national guests Kim Nazarian of the New York Voices, Jay Ashby on trombone, and new Music Director Clay Jenkins conducting the 16-picee CNYJO. An opening set will be performed by the Le Moyne Jazzuits directed by Carol Jacobe, and Ms. Nazarian will sit in with the student vocal jazz ensemble as well. A cash bar and buffet will be available at extra charge. Tickets are on sale now at www.cnyjazz.org or 315-479-5299.
SYRACUSE, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

CHS band tunes up for states

“Everything else falls into those two rules,” CHS band director Kaleb DuBose said. “Anything you could ever think of.”. With a combination of hard work and a positive environment, the CHS concert band is preparing to compete at the state level for the second time in approximately 30 years.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WABE

Jordan Rich: From marching band drumline in Atlanta to New York Times featured jazz musician

A new campaign from the New York Times highlights some of their more remarkable readers. Jordan Rich is a jazz trumpeter who graduated from Lakeside High School here in Atlanta. He now plays in the funk-soul band Chanda and the Passengers. Jordan’s story is among those highlighted in the Times campaign, and he joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to share his snapshot from the life of a working musician that inspired the New York Times.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Vocal Jazz#The Big Band Dance#The Evelyn Burrow Museum#Wscc#American#The Jazz Band#Instrumental#The Concert Band#Pep Band#Saxophone Quartet#Brass Ensemble#Wallace State Singers#Wallace State Dance#Allegro Dance Theatre#Wallace State Theatre
The Montgomery Advertiser

Gaither Vocal Band coming to Frazer church April 2

The Gaither Vocal Band will appear at Frazer church on April 2 during the acclaimed group’s ‘Something Good is About to Happen Tour.’. The Gaither Vocal Band, an American Southern gospel group, has entertained fans since the early 1980s. The Grammy-winning group has performed across the world, including at the Sydney Opera House, The Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall. Gospel songwriter and producer Bill Gaither founded the band.
RELIGION
WTGS

Local band to host a benefit concert to aid Ukrainian refugees in Poland

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra is hosting a free benefit concert to support the Ukrainian people during the brutal ongoing attack by Russia. Jeremy Davis has led his band worldwide, performing a mix of genres. He said that he met an inspiring faith group in Poland through these travels.
SAVANNAH, GA
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy