Wallace State Jazz Band hosting Big Band Dance April 15

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — The Wallace State Community College Jazz Band will hold its annual Big Band Dance on Friday, April 15 at the Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts.

“We’re excited to welcome familiar and new faces to our event,” said Ricky Burks, director of the Wallace State Jazz Band and chair of the Fine and Performing Arts program at Wallace State. “Whether you dance or not, anyone is welcome to attend to hear America’s original music.”

April is also Jazz Appreciation Month (JAM) to honor one of America’s earliest and iconic art forms. Rich with extraordinary heritage and cultural history, jazz music originated in New Orleans in the early 20th century. In conjunction with the Big Band Dance, the Evelyn Burrow Museum and WSCC’s Fine and Performing Arts program is hosting “All That Jazz,” an interactive exhibition featuring posters from performances of American jazz legends.

The Big Band Dance will be 7:00 p.m. in the atrium of the Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts. Suggested admission to the event is a $10 donation.

The Jazz Band is one of several ensembles in the Fine and Performing Arts program. Instrumental ensembles also include the Concert Band, Pep Band, Saxophone Quartet and Brass Ensemble.

Vocal ensembles include the Concert Choir, Wallace State Singers and Vocal Jazz Ensemble.

Other offerings include Wallace State Dance’s Allegro Dance Theatre and Wallace State Theatre.

Other upcoming Fine and Performing Arts performances include:

Dance Spring Showcase by the Allegro Dance Theatre, April 22, 7:00 p.m., Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre, $10 donation

Spring Under the Stars by the Wallace State Concert Choir and Concert Band, April 26, 6:30 p.m., free admission, bring lawn chair or blanket. Food trucks will be on site.

For more information about the Fine and Performing Arts program, contact Burks at 256-352-8287 or ricky.burks@wallacestate.edu , or visit https://www.wallacestate.edu/fpa .