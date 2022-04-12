ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Sweet Success: Strawberry baking competition now accepting entries

By Noah Galilee
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – Strawberry pie. Strawberry cobbler. Strawberry cake. The 83rd Annual Strawberry Festival will see the return of the strawberry baking competition spanning three categories.

“Our Strawberry Festival Baking Competition is always a sweet part of festival day! The competition includes three different categories – appealing to all bakers. Those categories are 1.) Cakes and Pies, 2.) Cookies, Bars or Treats, and 3.) Cobblers,” said Leah Waldrop, CPR&ST Marketing and PR director.

There will be one winner chosen for each category. Each winner will receive a free item from the official Strawberry Festival merch tent along with sharing the big win on all social media platforms ran by CPR&ST.

Waldrop said the baking competition has been a staple of Strawberry Fest, one which CPR&ST would like to see continue to grow each year.

“The Baking Competition has been a part of the festival’s theme of events for decades. We love keeping this aspect of the festival intact as it has been a tradition of the Strawberry Festival since its earliest days,” she said. “It is a joy to see our baking contest competitors bring their dessert ideas to life. They are all so creative and delicious!”

There is no cost to enter the competition and there is no deadline to register. Entrants are asked to bring their dessert entries straight to the main stage at 2:00 p.m. the day of the festival. However, you must be registered ahead of time to have your dessert judged.

You can sign up for the Strawberry Festival Baking Competition at https://www.cullmanstrawberryfest.com/ .

The judging will be conducted if front of a live audience as the competitors wait for the results.

“The desserts are tasted live by our judges on the day of the festival at 2:00 p.m. The judging takes place at the main stage. All festival goers are encouraged to attend and cheer on our competitors!” she said.

Strawberry Fest will be Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Depot Park and downtown Cullman.

ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

