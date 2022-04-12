Would you like to help researchers learn more about how consuming nuts affects body weight, waist circumference and abdominal fat?

Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center are seeking volunteers for a study that will compare a diet with mixed nuts as snacks to a diet with typical snacks to determine the effects on abdominal fat and risk for metabolic syndrome in young adults.

You may be eligible for this study if:

you are 22–36 years old;

your BMI (body mass index) is between 24.5 to 37.5;

your weight has been stable for three months;

you do not have an allergy to any type of nut;

you do not have any diet restrictions; and

you are available to participate in an 18-week study that requires two metabolic testing visits and seven visits with the study dietitian, and you can follow the study’s daily menus.

All nuts and snacks will be provided.

Volunteers who qualify and complete the study will be compensated for participation.

If you are interested in learning more, please call 615-936-0365 or email dianna.olson@vumc.org .

The post Participants Sought for Study on Consumption of Nuts to Reduce Abdominal Fat and Metabolic Syndrome appeared first on Cheatham County Source .