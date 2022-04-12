ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
41-Year-Old Man, Convicted Felon, Charged In Sarasota Shooting Homicide

 3 days ago

SARASOTA, FL. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged 41-year-old Saladine Monroe in connection with the shooting incident that occurred Saturday along Britannia Road in Sarasota.

He is currently being held without bond at the correctional facility on single charges of Homicide and Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.

Due to the active nature of this investigation, additional details, including the probable cause affidavit, are not being released at this time. I hope to get more information to you all tomorrow.

41-year-old Saladine Monro

The family of the 47-year-old male victim, in this case, opted into privacy rights afforded through Marsy’s Law, and as such, his identity will not be released.

