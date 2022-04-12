ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

A's Sean Murphy Gets Hit By Pitch In His Ned Flanders-esque Butt

By Stephen Douglas
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qHV8f_0f6kFXxh00

Usually, when baseball fans make a Simpsons reference, it has to do with the legendary season three episode, "Homer at the Bat." Last night, Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy reminded fans of season 11's Little Big Mom and the memorable "stupid sexy Flanders" gag.

During the first inning of the A's 13-2 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday night, Murphy took a 0-2 slider to the butt. Instant replay showed Murphy flexing his posterior as he prepared for impact. The Internet did the rest.

In an effort to prove he's more than just a Gold Glove and a great body, the 27-year old hit his first career triple later in the game.

You know what they say - get you a catcher who can do it all.

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Roundup: It's MLB Opening Day!; Steve Lavin Returns to Coaching; Ronald Acuña Jr. Ripped Freddie Freeman

It's Opening Day! ... Russian forces pound key cities as Ukraine demands tougher sanctions ... Latest updates from the war ... Police won't be charged in Amir Locke's death ... House votes to find two Trump aides in contempt ... Stock futures flat heading into Thursday ... Ever wonder if the "Titanic" dinner scene was historically accurate ... Mark Zuckerberg’s vision for the Metaverse is off to an abysmal start ... Inside the exodus at the BBC ... "All the Old Knives" film review ... Sixers Matisse Thybulle ineligible to play in Toronto ... Steve Lavin returns to coaching at University of San Diego ... The Nets swept the Knicks, control destiny for No. 7 seed ... Ronald Acuña Jr. ripped Freddie Freeman ... Coach K shuts down return rumors ...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Parker Molloy
The Big Lead

Stephen A. Smith Wants to Know What the Hell Happened to Ben Simmons' Back

The Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first night of the NBA's play-in tournament on Tuesday. Ben Simmons will not play and there are conflicting reports about whether or not he will be available to the team should they advance to the traditional NBA Playoffs. After sitting out 10 months, Simmons is dealing with a back injury and Stephen A. Smith wants to know what the hell happened. Smith first questioned the circumstances surrounding Simmons' back injury on Get Up this morning.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Big Lead

Is Tiger Woods Limping Already?

Tiger Woods turned Monday and Tuesday into an extravaganza in Augusta as excitement over his return reaches levels of delirium. We're about 24 hours away from seeing how his body responds to meaningful golf after such a long layoff and daunting physical obstacles. Woods' fellow players have lined up to talk about how good he looks and how tight his game is, and nothing would be better than seeing the man with five green jackets in contention for a sixth.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Athletics#Ned Flanders#The Texas Rangers#Hbp#Parkermolloy
The Big Lead

Stephen Curry Isn't In a Rush to Team Up With LeBron James

During an interview on 95.7 The Game on Wednesday, Stephen Curry was asked about potentially teaming up with LeBron James. While Curry was diplomatic in his answer, it was pretty clear he isn't in a hurry to play with James. During Curry's interview with Steiny & Guru, the hosts played...
NBA
The Big Lead

10 Biggest MLB Offseason Moves

The 2022 MLB season is finally upon us. After the offseason was lengthened by a messy lockout, baseball is back. Before we dive headlong into the new season, it's time to take a look back at some of the deals that happened this winter. What follows is a list of the 10 biggest moves major league teams made to get better this offseason.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Big Lead

Tiger Woods Looked Like Tiger Woods at the Masters

Tiger Woods looked decidedly like Tiger Woods on Thursday, as he strolled 18 holes at Augusta during the opening round of the Masters. I'm not sure what I was expecting from the greatest golfer of all-time, but it certainly wasn't that. Despite a suffering multiple serious leg injuries in a...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Big Lead

Max Kellerman Likes Idea of LeBron James Coaching Lakers

The dominant topic of discussion in the days before the NBA playoffs truly begin is who will replace Frank Vogel as the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. It'll be a lengthy process but the team wants to get somebody in place before the draft in June, so we have a rough timeline. Since these are the Lakers, they will probably shoot for the stars (as recent reports about their desire for Nick Nurse suggest) and end up with somebody like Mark Jackson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Big Lead

Ronald Acuña Jr. Backpedaling Rapidly After Ripping Freddie Freeman

Ronald Acuña Jr. is once again asking you to ignore his own words about former Atlanta Braves teammate Freddie Freeman. Wednesday night during an Instagram Live interview, Acuña claimed he wouldn't miss Freeman, the two had friction, that Freeman was overbearing and that Acuña didn't feel like he could ever talk to Freeman.
MLB
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy