Belmont releases calendar events for April

The city of Belmont will host a variety of events this month that will include an Easter egg hunt and the Garibaldi Festival, paired with the first Friday Night Live concert of the 2022 season.

Easter egg hunt

At 11 a.m., on Saturday, April 16, the city will hold an Easter Egg Hunt at Stowe Park, located at 24 S. Main St., in Belmont.

At 12:05 p.m., the egg hunt will begin for ages 7 through 12, at 12:10 p.m. for ages 4 through 6 and at 12:15 p.m. for ages zero through 3.

The event will feature activities such as face painting and photos with the Easter Bunny.

Garibaldi festival

The 22nd annual Garibaldi Festival featuring a 1980s tribute band called "The Breakfast Club," will kick-off from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., on Friday, April 29, in downtown, Belmont.

The festival will continue the next day from noon to 10 p.m. with more festivities and live music in downtown and Stowe Park. This event is free and open to the public.

Live performances

Downtown will be amplified with live music during the festival with performances by Coming Up Brass, String Theory Band, 70s and 80s rock tribute band, and Rev On, the ultimate Foreigner tribute band.

The Lodge, The Bottle Tree, and Primal Brewery will also host live music throughout the day.

Performances from community partners, Gaston Christian, and Aerial Arts Studio will take place throughout the day.

Things to do during the festival

Face painting, balloon twisting, and magic shows will also be available for kids of all ages.

Belmont Historical Society will be open for visitors to come by and view the Living History Day and learn more about the history of Garibaldi.

Local artisan vendors will be in Stowe Park from noon until 8 p.m. and food vendors will be on Main Street and Airline Street from noon until 10 p.m.

In addition to other festivities and new to the festival this year, the Gaston County Art Guild, in partnership with the city of Belmont, is sponsoring a one-day plein air painting competition. Plein air painting refers to the act of painting outdoors with the artist's subject in full view.

The event will be focused on plein air paintings within the city limits of Belmont. This is a judged event with prizes totaling more than $2,000.

Beatriz Guerrero can be reached at 704-869-1828 or on Twitter@BeatrizGue_.