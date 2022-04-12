ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartholomew County, IN

Two Indiana Men Arrested During Traffic Stop

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yPhn3_0f6kFLcD00
2 Indiana Men arrested during traffic stopIndiana Sheriff

Indiana State News

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Deputy Dylan Prather was traveling north on US 31/W 500 N, when he observed a black SUV (traveling in front of him) swerving across both lanes of travel and onto the shoulder.

Deputy Prather conducted a traffic stop and both the driver and the passenger provided false names. The driver was later identified as William E. Hayes, 27, Indianapolis, and the passenger was identified as Daron S. Croom, 31, Indianapolis. Both Hayes and Croom had outstanding arrest warrants for dealing methamphetamine and cocaine.

BCSO K9 Frizko was deployed and, during the course of the investigation, deputies located fentanyl and more than $17,000 cash.

Both Hayes and Croom were remanded to the Bartholomew County Jail on preliminary charges that include:

William E. Hayes:
False informing
Possession of a controlled substance
Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated

Daron S. Croom:
False informing
Possession of a controlled substance
Arrest warrant

“Folks, people from larger cities are bringing this into our county and into our homes”, said Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew A. Myers.

francis Denney
3d ago

This activity is killing our friends and neighbors and it has to stop and if it gets to the point where people who have lost loved ones decide it's up to them to stop this carnage it will get very ugly to say the least.

WEHT/WTVW

3 arrested in connection to shooting death in Indiana

WHITLEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Three Fort Wayne residents have been arrested for alleged involvement in the murder of Curtis E. Thomas. Earlier this week, Thomas’ body was found on the side of road with a gunshot wound to the chest. Following up a week’s worth of investigative leads, detectives say they located and apprehended […]
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
KISS 106

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
