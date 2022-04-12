Two Indiana Men Arrested During Traffic Stop

2 Indiana Men arrested during traffic stop Indiana Sheriff

Indiana State News

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Deputy Dylan Prather was traveling north on US 31/W 500 N, when he observed a black SUV (traveling in front of him) swerving across both lanes of travel and onto the shoulder.

Deputy Prather conducted a traffic stop and both the driver and the passenger provided false names. The driver was later identified as William E. Hayes, 27, Indianapolis, and the passenger was identified as Daron S. Croom, 31, Indianapolis. Both Hayes and Croom had outstanding arrest warrants for dealing methamphetamine and cocaine.

BCSO K9 Frizko was deployed and, during the course of the investigation, deputies located fentanyl and more than $17,000 cash.

Both Hayes and Croom were remanded to the Bartholomew County Jail on preliminary charges that include:

William E. Hayes:

False informing

Possession of a controlled substance

Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated

Daron S. Croom:

False informing

Possession of a controlled substance

Arrest warrant

“Folks, people from larger cities are bringing this into our county and into our homes”, said Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew A. Myers.