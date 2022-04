Getting from place to place has always been a problem, and problems tend to inspire innovation. Cars, trains, planes, and even the humble boat exist because someone needed a better way of getting somewhere else. So what does the future hold?Just over the horizon is the hyperloop, which could be a revolution in land-based transport. The idea, and most of the science behind it, has been around for a long time — but it gained steam after Elon Musk started talking about his vision for a hyperloop.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO