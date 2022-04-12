Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Launch Proudly Babycare Line

Click here to read the full article.

Proudly, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade ’s anticipated baby care line is now available.

The line was inspired by the couple’s three-year-old daughter Kaavia James, as well as other babies with darker skin tones, which baby brands have not particularly focused on in the past. Proudly is the first accessibly priced baby care line with its products codesigned by dermatologist Dr. Naana Boakye, who is also one of the three sisters behind the skin care line Karité.

“These products are meant to fill a gap for parents of color, like ourselves, by offering them intentionally developed formulas that put our children’s needs at the core,” Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade said in a statement. “Our hope is that for the first time ever, parents of children of color don’t need to spend money on products that aren’t effective or worry about what might irritate their children’s skin. We’ve done the work so they don’t have to.”

The Proudly products available are the Gentle Body Wash in lavender chamomile, the Hydrating Baby Lotion in lavender chamomile, Nourishing Oil, All Over Balm and Gentle Touch Baby Wipes.

Each product is priced less than $12 and available for purchase on the Proudly e-commerce site starting April 12.

“It was incredibly important to the whole team that these products would include thoughtfully studied and selected plant-based moisturizing ingredients to take into account the unique needs of melanated babies,” Dr. Boakye said. “As parents of children of color ourselves, we know how difficult it can be to find the right products and everything that went into the development process started with the goal to fulfill that need.”

“Our mission is to elevate and celebrate children of color of all shades and to support diverse families with a baby care line that is made specially for them,” said Pam Cholankeril, president of Proudly. “We have intentionally built our team to best serve our community; we are truly made for us, by us. As we expand and release new partnerships and products, they will continue to align with our core mission.”

It was revealed last summer that the power duo were launching a baby care line. Union and Wade recently collaborated with Janie and Jack , the childrenswear brand, to create a spring collection inspired by Kaavia James.

