UTAH (ABC4) – Changes are coming for Utah’s liquor laws. The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) is making numerous adjustments that will go into effect on June 1 of 2022, starting with their name. The administration will now go by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, in order to emphasize the organization’s service-oriented foundation. […]

UTAH STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO