LISTEN: Marie and Katherine speak to Pam Hubbard

We’ve all been annoyed by those fake Boston accents we hear actors and actresses trying to pull off all the time. Very few can pull it off, and most are downright insulting. One casting company, though, is looking for the real deal for an upcoming shoot in Boston. So if you never pronounce your “Rs,” if you say “kid” at the end of most of your sentences, and you think it would be “wicked pissah” to see yourself on TV, this is the job for you.

