LISTEN: Marie and Katherine speak to Pam Hubbard

Tim Feerick, the longtime bassist for post-hardcore band Dance Gavin Dance, has died suddenly. The band issued a statement on social media Thursday afternoon, revealing the tragic news. At this time, no cause of death has been reported. It is unclear how old Feerick was at the time of his death. "We are absolutely devastated to share the news that our friend and bass player, Tim Feerick, passed away last night," reads the statement posted to the band's Twitter and Instagram accounts.
