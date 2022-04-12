ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In-depth with New York Gov. Hochul: $220B budget, bail reform, and more

By Hazel Sanchez, Dan Mannarino, Veronica Rosario
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a $220 billion state budget on Saturday.

The signing was a week past the original April 1 deadline as disagreements over issues regarding policies prolonged the process. Part of this was the discussion on the projected $850 million Buffalo Bills’ stadium.

Hochul joined PIX11 News on Tuesday to talk about different key issues, such as COVID cases updates, mayoral control in education and the highly contested reform in the state’s bail laws , among others.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.

