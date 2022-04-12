Overturned vehicle crash cleared on I-85 NB in Opelika

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three people were injured after a crash on Interstate 85 southbound near Jackson Hospital, according to Montgomery police. Capt. Saba Coleman said the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. near the area of the Mulberry Street exit. Three vehicles, including an 18-wheeler, were involved. At the scene,...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Tuskegee man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Tallapoosa County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash happened around 5 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Alabama 120 and Alabama 49 within the Reeltown community. ALEA says Theotis Borum, 66, was...
MARTINEZ, Ga. (AP) – A seven-month-old infant has died after being attacked by a family dog in suburban Augusta. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the attack happened around midday Tuesday at a home in the City of Martinez. The infant, Serenity Garnett, was being watched by her great-grandmother when the American Bulldog Great Pyrenees […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alabama mechanic was crushed to death at a Georgia car dealership when a truck he was working on suddenly accelerated and pinned him to a wall, according to WTVM. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The deadly accident happened at...
Two teens were killed and a third injured in crash in south Alabama on Thursday. Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson identified the two as Ashutosh Tamhane, 19, and Madhav Praveen, 18. Both were from Hoover. The identity of the surviving male teen has not been released. Authorities said the teens...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An east Alabama woman was arrested on multiple counts of chemical endangerment of a child, according to Dothan police. On Saturday, officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Likimbria Boyton, 26, in the 1000 block of South Oates Street. While making the...
SUWANEE, Ga. (CBS46) - Suwanee Police responded to a fatal crash Monday afternoon on I-85 northbound at exit 111/Lawrenceville Suwanee Road involving a tractor-trailer and a van. Suwanee Police Captain Robert Thompson tells us the person killed has been identified as 32-year-old Jorge Zuno, of Buford, Ga., and his next...
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, Mario Alonzo Fannin was arrested in connection to the shooting of Dearko Thornton. Thornton was shot on Sunday at the My Food Mart, located at 404 Hamilton Road. Police responded to the shooting at 11:11 […]
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A man driving the wrong way down I-85 in Troup County has died, according to Georgia State Patrol. According to troopers, a tractor-trailer driver entered the southbound lanes of I-85 near mile marker seven going north just before 1:30 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two teens are dead following a shooting on Fort Benning Road Sunday night. According to police, the shooting happened on April 10, 2022, in the 1200 block of Fort Benning Road. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the shooting victims as Na’Kevius Petty,19, and Marque Humber, also 19. Petty was […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have arrested a second man for a shooting that happened Friday, March 18 at Heritage Road North. More News from WRBL Jonas Dillard, 20, was the second person charged after a man was found shot in the face at the 3800 block of Heritage Drive North near Davidson High […]
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says two people are injured after a shooting early Sunday morning. Investigators say at around 2:50 am, they responded to the call about shots fired and a victim down. When they got on scene, they found one black male victim with a gunshot wound to the […]
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on April 10, 2022, in the 1200 block of Fort Benning Road. Information about injuries is not available at this time. Investigators are currently on scene gathering information. This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman died Monday morning when a vehicle drove off the interstate. It happened around 9:15 on I-55 in Hinds County. That’s when a 2007 Saturn Ion, which was driven by Jerry Hammond, 44, of Magee ran off the road and overturned. Gigi Love, 42,...
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department tells WDHN that the child that was abducted on Wednesday afternoon has been located and is safe. Dothan Police say neither the biological mother, Alexis Richards, nor MarQuec Banks had custody of the two-month-old child, Messiah Richards. They were not allowed to see the child without supervision.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Gang, Drug and Fugitive Task Force executed a search warrant which lead to the arrest of a Columbus man. Melvin Jett was arrested on March 18 for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug related objects.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — One person has been arrested following a shooting in Dothan on Saturday night, police confirm. Around 8 p.m., Dothan police were called to a home on Williams Avenue. Authorities confirmed that one person shot into an occupied dwelling, but no one was hit. Details are...
WHITE MARSH, MD—One person was injured in a Thursday morning crash on Interstate 95 in White Marsh. The crash was reported at around 9:45 a.m. along northbound I-95 just past the White Marsh Boulevard exit (Exit 67). The White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company reports that one vehicle overturned in the accident, leaving one person trapped. The patient was freed and …
