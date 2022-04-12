ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

OPEC cuts 2022 world oil demand forecast due to Ukraine war

By Alex Lawler
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RBnMh_0f6kCLnG00

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - OPEC on Tuesday cut its forecast for growth in world oil demand in 2022 citing the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, rising inflation as crude prices soar and the resurgence of the Omicron coronavirus variant in China.

In a monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said world demand would rise by 3.67 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2022, down 480,000 bpd from its previous forecast.

The invasion in February sent oil prices soaring above $139 a barrel, the highest since 2008, worsening inflationary pressures. Crude has since fallen as the United States and other nations announced plans to tap strategic oil stocks to boost supply, but remains over $100.

"While it is forecast that both Russia and Ukraine will be facing recessions in 2022, the rest of the global economy will be thoroughly impacted as well," OPEC said in the report.

"The strong rise in commodity prices in combination with ongoing supply-chain bottlenecks and COVID-19-related logistical logjams in China and elsewhere are all fuelling global inflation."

Even so, world oil consumption is expected to surpass the 100 million bpd mark in the third quarter, as OPEC has predicted. On an annual basis according to OPEC, the world last used more than 100 million bpd of oil in 2019.

OPEC said inflation was the major factor impacting the world economy and lowered this year's economic growth forecast to 3.9% from 4.2% and said there was a chance of a further cut.

"Further downside risks to this forecast are estimated to be considerable, to stand at more than half a percentage point, especially if the current situation extends into the second half of 2022 or even worsens," the report said.

Oil briefly pared an earlier gain after the report was issued, although it was up almost $5 to above $103 by 1325 GMT.

OUTPUT UNDERSHOOTS

OPEC and its allies, which include Russia, in a grouping known as OPEC+, are unwinding record output cuts put in place in 2020 and have rebuffed Western pressure to raise output at a faster pace.

At its last meeting, OPEC+ swerved the Ukraine war, which Russia refers to as a "special military operation", and stuck to a previously agreed plan to boost its monthly output target by 432,000 bpd in May. read more

Underinvestment in oilfields in some OPEC members - partly a result of the pandemic - means the group has been unable to fully deliver its promised output increases.

OPEC's report showed OPEC output in March rose by just 57,000 bpd to 28.56 million bpd, lagging the 253,000 bpd rise that OPEC is allowed under the OPEC+ deal.

The growth forecast for non-OPEC supply in 2022 was reduced by just over 300,000 bpd to 2.7 million bpd. OPEC cut its forecast of Russian output by 530,000 bpd, although it raised its forecast for U.S. tight oil, another term for shale.

OPEC expects U.S. tight oil supply to rise by 880,000 bpd in 2022, up from 670,000 bpd last month, and said there was potential for further expansion even though most U.S. oil companies are still focusing on capital discipline.

Editing by Jason Neely and Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 14

Leslie Durst
1d ago

it was just a little over a year ago we were energy independent we didn't need foreign oil but we sure need it now let's go Brandon

Reply(11)
11
Related
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 6 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but the European Union remains divided. The bloc's 27 members have been unable to agree on an embargo, with Germany warning against hasty steps that could...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#World Economy#Oil Stocks#Omicron
FOX40

Think gas prices are high now? Just wait

Your sticker shock at the gas pump could soon get a lot more, well, shocking. The International Energy Agency is warning that economic sanctions on Russia could result in the country’s oil output dropping by 3 million barrels a day, perhaps as soon as next month. The Paris-based agency said this raises the prospect of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
TheStreet

Elon Musk's Tesla Has Very Bad News

This is undoubtedly news that will relieve Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rivals because it thwarts the electric vehicle manufacturer's plans to increase its market share. Its chief executive officer Elon Musk seemed to have aligned the pawns well to keep Tesla's rivals in the very lucrative market of electric vehicles at bay.
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China

Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems. China has been one of the only buyers of sanctioned Iranian and Venezuelan oil over the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor David Rubenstein warns the Russia-Ukraine conflict is weighing on US growth, and predicts crypto will thrive in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

David Rubenstein warned the Russia-Ukraine conflict could hamper the US economy's pandemic recovery. The Carlyle cofounder raised the prospect of more stimulus as higher interest rates sap growth. Rubenstein hasn't bought any crypto, but he's invested in companies servicing the industry.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

401K+
Followers
313K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy