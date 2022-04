It’s a busy time for Arcade Fire. They’ve got a new album coming out. Their new single is a banger. Will Butler isn’t in the band anymore. Last night, the band played their fourth show in a row at New York’s Bowery Ballroom. All four shows, announced at the last minute, were Ukraine benefits. At last night’s show, the band welcomed their old friend David Byrne, another extremely busy guy, to the Bowery Ballroom stage, and he helped out on a cover of John Lennon and the Plastic Ono Band’s 1969 singalong “Give Peace A Chance.”

ROCK MUSIC ・ 24 DAYS AGO