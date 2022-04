No one can complain about a lack of diversity in this week's live music choices. Well, technically they can, but you'd be justified telling them they're crazy on dope. After all, how often do fans get the chance to catch an intimate three-night stand by one of Texas' singer-songwriter icons the same week as they have their ears spanked by the oddball funk of Chew and attend a big sendoff for LGBTQ+ rapper Chris Conde as he relocates to the Big Apple? Yep. We thought so.

