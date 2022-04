WHEATLAND (CBS13) — The stage is set for the grand opening of a new venue at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain. President Mark Birtha gave a first look at construction on the $60,000 and 2,500-seat Kumi Event Center in Wheatland. Construction on the $56-million project is still underway. The venue will host music acts, comedy shows, mixed martial arts and boxing events, along with charity and social media functions. “One of the unique things about this space is the look and feel and vibe of what Hard Rock represents,” Birtha said. Birtha took us on a tour of the...

WHEATLAND, CA ・ 23 DAYS AGO