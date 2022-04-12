ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock Police investigating fatal Monday morning crash

By News Release & Posted By Staff |
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XJcBf_0f6kASnX00

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Monday morning collision in central Lubbock that left one man dead

Officers were called to the 5000 block of Indiana Avenue at 8:18 a.m. on Monday, April 11, for reports of a single-vehicle collision with injuries.

Upon arrival, officers located 21 year-old Aiden Salmon with serious injuries. Salmon was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance, where he was pronounced deceased.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Salmon was traveling north, when the SUV he was driving veered into the southbound lanes and struck a light pole in the Southwest corner of the intersection of 50 th Street and Indiana Avenue.

The investigation is on-going.

End of release

