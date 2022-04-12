ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Melissa Lucio supporters plea for re-investigation as execution date draws near

By Marco Ramirez
 3 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) – The Family and supporters of Melissa Lucio gathered for another rally outside the Cameron County Courthouse Monday, pleading for a re-investigation.

Lucio ‘s execution is set for April 27.

“Please don’t execute my mother, don’t execute our mother,” said John Lucio, Melissa Lucio’s son. ” We already lost my sister, we don’t need to lose our mother.”

John Lucio has been traveling across Texas calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to stop his mother’s execution. Despite time running out John tells ValleyCentral he still is keeping in touch with his mother to tell her about the support she has been getting across the nation.

“When I visited with her she was in disbelief, she couldn’t believe it,” John said. ” She would repeatedly tell me to stop lying to her and I’ve told her ‘mom I’m being serious, it’s real, Kim Kardashian is advocating for you.”

Lucio’s family says there is new evidence shown in the documentary The State of Texas vs. Melissa, that can overturn her conviction . But Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz said in a statement back in February that he would be upholding the decision the jury made in 2008.

But Lucio’s supporters say Melissa’s case is shining a new light on a bigger issue, involving public corruption.

“You know Armando Villalobos was the one that was taking the case back then and now he is in a halfway house,” said Dulce Garza. “He was under arrest for bribery and fraud. If Melissa had the money to give to him Would she be on the spot? Would we be here right now?”

As time runs out, the Lucio family has also been getting bi-partisan support from Texas State Lawmakers encouraging them to be hopeful. But John Lucio is also preparing for the worst.

“Jeff Leach did tell me don’t plan for funeral arraignments,” John said. ” He said don’t speak with your mother about burying her. I’ve taken his word I made that promise but I guess I’ll be ready if it happens.”

The Texas State of Representatives will be holding a bipartisan hearing with the Criminal Justice Reform Committee on Tuesday, April 12 on the death penalty. Lucio’s family and DA Luis Saenz have been invited to attend.

ValleyCentral also reach out to Luis Saenz for an updated statement on Lucio’s case, but his office says Saenz will not be commenting at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

