San Diego, CA

Giovannie & The Hired Guns at House of Blues San Diego in San Diego Aug 13, 2022 – pre-sale code

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Giovannie & The Hired Guns presale code has finally been listed! This is a great chance for you to order Giovannie & The Hired Guns show tickets before the general...

The Urban Menu

San Diego Hispanic Cultural Experiences

San Diego's proximity to Mexico and its lengthy Hispanic past contribute to the city's rich cultural identity. Hispanic and Latin influences may be evident in the region's architecture and creative landscape and are proudly honored throughout its neighborhoods all year. Visitors to San Diego can immerse themselves in the rich Hispanic history and culture. Here are some of the best places and events to experience the Hispanic culture in San Diego, particularly in Old Town. 1. Old Town San Diego State Historic Park It is located in the heart of the city. Visitors to Old Town San Diego State Historic Park, San Diego's...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Brunches in San Diego

Let’s face it—sleeping in and spending our afternoons lazing around and day drinking are the main reasons we all love brunch. An extra hour or two of shuteye, followed by an endless stream of bubbly or an over-the-top Bloody Mary with friends or family is a fine way to reward yourself for making it through the work week. Here in San Diego, we’ve got more options than ever for chilling on a rooftop deck, sipping sangria at the beach, or lounging in a cozy banquette over platters of sweet pastries and stacks of buttery, syrupy pancakes. Here are 15 of our favorite brunch spots—all you have to do is sit back and enjoy your mimosa.
SAN DIEGO, CA

