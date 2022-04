CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Getting to know Metro: From March 20-26, riding the bus is free of charge. It's a chance for new customers to give it a try and dodge rising gas prices. "We've seen a huge response to the announcement, so we are anticipating a lot of interest, especially among folks who aren't used to using transit," said External Affairs Manager Pat LeFleur.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 27 DAYS AGO