Kim Kardashian Recalls First Kiss With Pete Davidson, Says There Was a 'Zing'

By Jessica Vacco-Bolaños‍
ETOnline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian is opening up about her romance with Pete Davidson. The 41-year-old reality star has recently been an open book when discussing her relationship with the 28-year-old comedian, and now she's getting real about the first time the two kissed when she was guest hosting Saturday Nigh Live in...

www.etonline.com

ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez's Engagement Ring Features Her 'Lucky Color' Green

Jennifer Lopez is one lucky gal, and the proof is in the engagement ring Ben Affleck gave her after popping the question. The 52-year-old Marry Me star announced the big news in her On the JLo newsletter Friday, and in video posted you can see Lopez fighting back tears as she shows her stunning green ring. Lopez's sister, Lynda, also showed off the ring in an Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Cutest Bracelets in Her Yitty Shapewear Campaign — and They're Under $30

Lizzo's long-awaited shapewear line has finally arrived — bringing with it a slew of bright, playful and downright cheeky styles to accompany it. And while the body-hugging pieces might be the focal point of the collection, the brand's famed campaign shots also feature the singer in a beaded, Y2K-inspired accessory that's completely perfect for spring — and available to shop now for under $30, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Page Six

Pete Davidson, Travis Barker attend Scott Disick’s son Reign’s baseball game

From “boyz night” to baseball. Pete Davidson was spotted spending some quality time with Scott Disick and Travis Barker at Disick’s son Reign’s baseball game. An anonymous fan sent two photos to Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi Sunday of herself and another girl with Davidson, Disick and Barker near a playground in California. “Met Pete, Scott, Travis, and the kids at my brother’s baseball game,” the fan wrote. Deuxmoi then clarified to its 1.4 million followers, “It was Reign’s game.” Davidson, 28, smiled in one photo while wearing black sunglasses, a white T-shirt, an unbuttoned flannel shirt and dark pants. He posed with Disick, 38, who...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
Person
Lauren Zima
The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
CELEBRITIES
#Kim And Kanye#Kardashian Family#Zing#Bde#Paper#Grande
ETOnline.com

Gilbert Gottfried's Cause of Death Revealed

Gilbert Gottfried's cause of death has been revealed. In a statement shared with ET, Gottfried's longtime friend and publicist, Glenn Schwartz, shared that the comedian died from "Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II." He was 67. According to the Rare Diseases website, Myotonic Dystrophy type II is...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Jack White Proposes to Girlfriend and Marries Her the Same Night at His Michigan Concert

Jack White got a two-for-one special when he proposed to his girlfriend and married her on the same night!. The 46-year-old singer popped the question to his girlfriend, singer Olivia Jean, on Friday in front of his sold-out crowd at the Masonic Temple in Detroit. According to the Detroit News, White, who had just embarked on his Supply Chain Issues tour, brought up Olivia for a duet of the White Stripes' 2001 hit "Hotel Yorba," and while introducing her to the crowd he told her he had a question.
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kathie Lee Gifford on Becoming a Grandmother Late in Life (Exclusive)

Kathie Lee Gifford didn't think she'd have children when she married her late husband, Frank Gifford. So, you can imagine the joy she's feeling now that her 32-year-old son is about to become a first-time father. The former Today show co-host spoke with ET's Lauren Zima and she opened up...
NFL
Hello Magazine

Nicola Peltz upgrades diamond ring after $3million wedding to Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham may not be on their honeymoon, but they are still very much on cloud nine. On Wednesday, five days after they said 'I do' in a star-studded Jewish ceremony, the couple headed out for brunch with three very important people, Nicola's best friend Angela, her stylist Leslie Fremar and their PR Alex Shack.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Grace Kelly’s grandson Louis Ducruet admits he'd like to have the first of four children with wife Marie next year when they both turn 30 - but she'd prefer to wait and focus on her career (and only wants two!)

The grandson of Grace Kelly and his wife have opened up about their plans to have a family, but it seems they need to iron out a few details first. Louis and Marie Ducruet, both 29, tied the knot in Monaco in 2019, and are now thinking about the next stage of their marriage, after celebrating their relationship's ten-year anniversary in March.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

Rihanna Covers 'Vogue': Talks Motherhood, Pregnancy and A$AP Rocky Romance

Rihanna chose the most fabulous plus one to join her on Vogue's May cover: her unborn child. As the 34-year-old singer bares her growing baby bump for the magazine, she opens up about her friends-to-lovers romance with rapper A$AP Rocky, becoming a mother on her own terms and why she's determined to redefine what people view as "pregnancy style."
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Kim Kardashian weighs in on Kanye West's new girlfriend, plus more news

Kim Kardashian weighs in on Kanye West's relationship with Chaney Jones. Kim Kardashian says she and her ex, Kanye West, will always be "family," and she just wants him to be "happy," whether that means he finds a future with his new girlfriend Chaney Jones or not. The SKIMS creator opened up about where things stand with Kanye after his public rants about their split (and his verbal attacks on her boyfriend, Pete Davidson), on the April 12 edition of Amanda Hirsch's "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast. "We went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce," she said, recalling the events after she filed to end their marriage in February 2021. "He would still see the kids and stuff, just him and I took a minute of not talking. And I think it all, in relationships, it'll be like that. I only hope for, I hope we are the 'co-parenting goals' at the end of the day." Later in the show, she spoke candidly about feeling a "little zing" when she first kissed Pete as part of a "Saturday Night Live" skit in October, and said the two started seeing each other privately before they were photographed holding hands over Halloween weekend last year. After telling the host she and Kanye still "have so much love for each other," she brushed off the rapper's rants about her parenting and Pete. "Like, I don't judge. … we're always going to be cool, and family even if it doesn't look that way," she said. "I have so much love and respect for him and who he's been in my life and what he's brought to me and our amazing kids that, you know, he's given me, and he's changed my life." Asked about Kanye's new love interest (who happens to look an awful lot like Kim), the Hulu star said, "I just want him to be happy and, like, she seems like the sweetest. Like, I'm just, whatever makes you happy. I don't care what it is."
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Couple Will Return To The UK If Allowed To Film Netflix Documentary, Royal Biographer Angela Levin Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Europe for the Invictus Games. It's their first trip to Europe together after they stepped back from their royal duties. A royal biographer claimed that the couple might return to his home country on one condition — if allowed to bring cameras for a Netflix documentary.
CELEBRITIES

