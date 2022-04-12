ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire median home price hit $440,000 in March

By Ethan Dewitt-New Hampshire Bulletin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe median price for a new home in New Hampshire continues to skyrocket, hitting a record $440,000 in March, according to the latest monthly snapshot from the NH Association of Realtors. The $440,000 median sale price is up 20.5 percent from the same period last year, according to the...

Motley Fool

This Was February's Median Home Sale Price. Can You Swing It?

Hint: It's not a small number. In February, the median home price rose 15% from the previous year. That marks 120 months in a row of annual home price gains. It's no secret home prices have been soaring for well over a year. We can thank competitive mortgage rates and limited inventory for that (even though rates have been notably higher since the start of 2022).
CBS Denver

Suburbs Around Denver Metro Area Surpass City In Median Home Prices

DENVER (CBS4)– Major suburbs around the Denver metro area have surpassed the city in median home prices, according to the Colorado Association of Realtors. The median price of a home in Douglas County is $706,000 compared to Denver which is $659,000. (credit: Getty Images) Homes in Jefferson County, Broomfield and Boulder are also higher. The exception is in Adams County where the median price of a home is $550,000. Median prices in the Denver metro area for single-family residences are up more than 20% year-over-year where a $500,000 home one year ago is now valued at $604,000. (credit: Getty Images) The Colorado Association of Realtors said that inventory is down and many people felt priced out of the city. Also the suburbs are attractive to those who don’t need to commute to work due to hybrid or remote work schedules.
