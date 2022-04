On social media, Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany gushed over each other on their 7th wedding anniversary yesterday (3/21). Jason posted to Instagram along with some photos of the happy couple over the years, “Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful person I know. 7 years and 2 babies later, and I’m still as excited to wake up with u every day as much as ever. Thanks for being the person/mom/ bonus mom that u are and for being my partner in this crazy life we live. I wouldn’t wanna do it with anybody else. I love u so much, @brittanyaldean, and I’m very thankful I get to spend the rest of my life with you.”

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 24 DAYS AGO