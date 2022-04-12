ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

If You Have Any of These Jobs In Michigan, I’m Kind of Jealous of You

By Mark Frankhouse
1077 WRKR
1077 WRKR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are so many cool professions out there that I'd personally love to have pursued in another life. Don't get me wrong though, this is my 10th year in radio and with everyday I continue to learn, grow and appreciate the profession I have. After working in a kitchen for 15...

wrkr.com

Comments / 1

Related
1077 WRKR

The 5 Worst Places To Live In Michigan In 2022

What's not to love? The lakes, the scenery, and more. With that being said though, you're not always going to find the pretty in the state. We've got some areas that are worse than others. These Are The Most Dangerous Michigan Cities. This list of worst places to live was...
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Remembering the Man Who Gave Michigan Its Favorite Cold Medicine

If you were to ask your fellow Michigander about what cold medicine they would recommend, it would be safe to assume that at least one of the answers would be, "Vernors." The ginger pop, Vernors, can be found in any major grocery store in Michigan. In fact, as all Michiganders know, it was invented right here in Michigan by a man named James Vernor.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Who Is ‘Huggy Wuggy’ And Why Are Michigan Kids In Danger?

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Department is alerting parents in Michigan about their concern over popular Poppy Playtime character 'Huggy Wuggy'. Huggy Wuggy is an enormous creature with incredibly long arms and legs, leaving him standing at a towering height of at least 10 feet. He has blue fur and many razor-sharp teeth, on top of having another mouth inside of his mouth. He has yellow hands, red lips, and eyes that resemble googly eyes.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
1077 WRKR

The Strange Story of Jackson, Michigan’s Mr. Chicken

I recently came across a very odd story about a Rooster named Mr. Chicken who defied the odds and survived a terrible fate, only to meet an even worse one in the end. The story goes that in December, 1996 a rooster was left outside in a snow storm. But luckily he was found by a local vet, Tim England, but its two feet were frozen to the point where they needed amputation. Tim named him "Mr. Chicken"; and had a physical therapist fashion a pair of acrylic legs and feet for the rooster that would fit his stumps, much like human prosthetics.
JACKSON, MI
The Independent

Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs

The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis. Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about...
RELATIONSHIPS
1077 WRKR

The Abandoned Old Mansion in the Michigan Woods

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In a secluded, undisclosed Michigan location, an old mansion sits decaying in the woods... Judging by the outside of this place, it looks like it may have...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jealous#Once A Day#Professions
The Independent

Boss criticised for telling employee to postpone their vacation: ‘Don’t let them do this to your life’

A boss has been criticised for asking an employee to postpone their vacation, as the company would be left short-staffed during the worker’s time off. In a recent Reddit post shared in the Subreddit “Antiwork,” u/Prestigious-Rumfield shared a screenshot of a message from their boss. The caption reads: “Just got this email, guess I can say bye bye to my vacation.”At the start of the email, the boss noted that there was “a bit of an issue with” the employee’s “time off”. The employer expressed how one of the company’s workers has a “surgery” planned and will not be...
ECONOMY
1077 WRKR

The First Person To Survive Niagara Falls in a Barrel Was a Michigan Woman

Annie Edson Taylor was a school teacher in Bay City, Michigan. At the age of 62 she retired but was not ready to take it easy just yet. Annie was born in Auburn, New York in 1838. As a young adult she became a schoolteacher and married David Taylor. They had a baby who died as an infant, and David died not long afterward. Distraught that her life was falling apart, Annie traveled to Bay City where she opened her own dance school. Not profitable or rewarding enough, in 1900 she left for Sault Ste. Marie and became a music teacher.
BAY CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
1077 WRKR

Where Does “North” Michigan Actually Begin? No, It’s Not the U.P.

Recently, a Tiktok has gone viral thanks to a very detailed argument about where "North" Michigan actually starts. Apparently, this is a subject that has been debated amongst Michiganders for years. Some argue that "Up North" is just the Upper Penninsula. Some say that it's anything north of Grand Rapids. In light of the ongoing discourse, a Yooper took to Tiktok to boldly proclaim that he has the actual answer.
1077 WRKR

Abandoned Grandmothers House Sits Majestically in the Brush

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Not sure where this old 'grandmothers' house is located…but I am assuming it is somewhere near a body of water. Why? Because of the Widows’ Peak cupola/tower. Usually a “widows peak” refers to a V-shaped point in the hairline of a forehead (think vampire hair), and the term is not used much for this type of structure. It’s also known as a “Widows Watch” where lonely wives would climb the narrow staircase into the tower, sit, and wait for their sailor husbands or boyfriends to come home. Sometimes they never returned, having been lost in a shipwreck – some ladies waited for years to no avail…many Michigan ghost stories are about these ladies who died in the tower – but still wait. So it was intended to be a lookout room, even if it turns out NOT to be near water. It’s a very cool little area that you will see depicted in the gallery below.
LIFESTYLE
1077 WRKR

Where To Watch The 2024 Total Solar Eclipse In Michigan

A recent graph has been shared showing where the path of the total solar eclipse will be in exactly two years on April 8th, 2024, and there's good news and bad news. The good news is that Michigan is in the path of the total eclipse, the bad news is everyone in the town of Erie is about to make tens of thousands of new friends, as there is only a sliver of the state that's going to be in the path. Erie is located on the Southeast side of the state near the Ohio/Michigan border, and as you can see from this graph below that was released by Eclipsewise, we're gonna have to get real cozy to watch it. The eclipse belongs to Saros 139 and is number 30 of 71 eclipses in the series. If that's at all confusing, their site explains:
ASTRONOMY
1077 WRKR

This Week in 1933 Michigan Was The First State to End Prohibition

Did you know Michigan was the first state in the nation to bring drinking back?. Southwest Michigan is now known for its craft beer, but the history of alcohol in Michigan goes much deeper. In April of 1933, after 14 years of being dry as a bone, Michigan said no to prohibition and said yes to beer according to the Detroit Historical Society,
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Viral Video of a Runaway Lawnmower in Ohio is Hilarious

Have you seen the two videos of a man chasing his riding lawnmower? They are priceless. It looks like this rabbit speed chase took place somewhere around Harrod, Ohio. Harrod is a small town with less than 400 residents just East of Lima, Ohio. Last Tuesday Abby Baughman uploaded a video to the popular social media app TikTok of a man running with every ounce of energy he had in an attempt to catch his runaway riding lawnmower. She titled that TikTok, "Casual Tuesday morning in Ohio😮‍💨🚜."
LIMA, OH
1077 WRKR

These 7 Inland Lakes May Have the Most Bizarre Names in Michigan

Why should the Great Lakes get to have all the fun? With Michigan being the Great Lakes state it seems like lakes Huron, Ontario, Michigan, Erie, and Superior get all the attention. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources there are an estimated 11,000 inland lakes across the state.11,000 lakes means 11,000 names!
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy