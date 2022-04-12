If You Have Any of These Jobs In Michigan, I’m Kind of Jealous of You

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Not sure where this old 'grandmothers' house is located…but I am assuming it is somewhere near a body of water. Why? Because of the Widows’ Peak cupola/tower. Usually a “widows peak” refers to a V-shaped point in the hairline of a forehead (think vampire hair), and the term is not used much for this type of structure. It’s also known as a “Widows Watch” where lonely wives would climb the narrow staircase into the tower, sit, and wait for their sailor husbands or boyfriends to come home. Sometimes they never returned, having been lost in a shipwreck – some ladies waited for years to no avail…many Michigan ghost stories are about these ladies who died in the tower – but still wait. So it was intended to be a lookout room, even if it turns out NOT to be near water. It’s a very cool little area that you will see depicted in the gallery below.

