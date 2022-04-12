ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readers respond: Use money to support biking, walking

 3 days ago
Angus Duncan’s April 3 opinion piece, “A car fill-up that won’t leave you – or Oregon – fuming,” argues that the state must speed the transition from gas-powered vehicles to electric-powered vehicles. At the conclusion...

Readers respond: Put I-205 toll plan to a vote

Oregonians deserve the right to vote before ODOT implements the I-205 toll project between Stafford Road and Oregon 213. Tolling will impact Oregonians statewide. ODOT fails to address the cost of tolls or the number of gantries on a freeway. Some people can’t afford to pay tolls but must get to work or medical appointments. From grocery deliveries to Uber to the airport, the cost will be passed on to consumers, who will pay for each gantry, gas, gas tax, license and registration fee.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Readers respond: No abortion push on Idaho border

Has it ever occurred to former House Speaker and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek that the majority of western Treasure Valley isn’t overly concerned about Idaho’s new abortion law? Has she ever stopped to think why the idea of moving Idaho’s border to include a huge portion of Oregon has taken flight? I don’t see any great move to bring Planned Parenthood to Malheur County. No petitions and no picketing of pro-pregnancy centers. And I don’t think I’m the only one living in the border counties of Oregon who likes it that way. Really, she need not be “really worried,” as she said at a news conference with Planned Parenthood.
IDAHO STATE
Readers respond: Metro targeting bulky trash

At Metro, we appreciate the support and good work that Frank Moscow has given in his effort to clean up our city (“Opinion: Volunteers alone can’t clean up Portland’s trash,” March 16). It takes all of us to get this region cleaned up, and we’re glad that volunteers like him have made a difference.
PORTLAND, OR
Jo Ann Hardesty, on the money: Steve Duin column

When Michalene Tomczyk’s sister, Barbara, was visiting from Florida in late March, they spent a week at Newport on the Oregon coast. On the way to dinner one night, they stopped by the Chinook Winds Casino Resort in Lincoln City. Tomczyk was at the blackjack table when she heard the usual commotion from a slot machine behind her.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
Readers Respond to the End of Oregon’s Indoor Mask Mandate

At 11:59 pm on March 11, Oregon’s indoor mask mandate ended—perhaps for good. Oregon and Washington were among the final U.S. states to drop the requirement for face coverings to reduce spread of COVID-19. (If you miss the reassurance, you’ll have to travel to Hawaii, the only state still mandating indoor masking—at least until March 26.) Oregon Health Authority director Patrick Allen expressed confidence that Oregon was equipped to handle new virus variants but didn’t rule out future mask requirements. Here’s what out readers had to say:
OREGON STATE
Missing California Teen Found Safe in Utah Over 2 Years Later

A family’s years-long search for their autistic son has finally come to an end. According to KTLA, 19-year-old Connerjack Oswalt was found safe last week in Park City, Utah, about 700 miles away from his home in Clearlake, California. The teen, who was diagnosed with autism eight years ago, was just 16 when his family reported him missing in September 2019. They would spend the next two and half years searching for their son, who reportedly had a “history of running away.”
PARK CITY, UT
Readers respond: Hurt’s connections to Portland

The article about William Hurt’s death notes his many Oregon connections (“Actor William Hurt, who died in Portland, had many Oregon connections,” March 14). Not mentioned was Hurt’s starring role in the 1991 Touchstone Movie, “The Doctor,” which was based on the autobiography of Edward E. Rosenbaum. After nearly four decades of practice on Northwest 23rd Avenue in Portland, Rosenbaum developed laryngeal cancer. His memoir, “A Taste of My Own Medicine,” became required reading at some medical schools. The movie became required training for new employees at medical centers throughout the world.
PORTLAND, OR
Readers respond: Reasonable drone regulations will spur compliance

Drones can be of great benefit and can also be misused (“Readers respond: Drones steal our tranquility,” April 11). Many shots used by news media (including The Oregonian/OregonLive), tourism agencies such as Travel Oregon and Travel Portland, and the film and television industry, are taken by drone. Drones are used to shorten the time of accident reconstruction by Oregon State Police, survey wildlife, help with search and rescue, inspect our crops and inspect infrastructure. Drones are used in schools to teach kids about STEM. As one commenter wrote on the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department website, they are used to enjoy our parks when they might not otherwise physically be able to.
ELECTRONICS
Cardiff paramedics use bikes to get to casualties faster

Paramedics are being deployed on bicycles to deal with increased demand. When large events such as the Six Nations or Christmas shoppers increase footfall in Cardiff city centre, access for the traditional ambulance is hindered. This is where the Cycle Response Unit comes into play. Steve Bennett is a paramedic...
TRAFFIC
Here Are the Top 5 Most Redneck Cities in Washington

Being a redneck doesn't mean exactly what it used to, now a day people are proud to call themselves rednecks, so hopefully, this list won't make too many people angry. I did a little digging and looked up country bars, most owned trucks, country living, you name it! We came up with a list of the top 5 most Redneck cities in Washington, I think you might be surprised.
ENUMCLAW, WA
Holden Introduces Package of Bills Aimed at Tackling Noise Pollution and Other Quality of Life Issues

Queens Council Member Robert Holden introduced a series of bills Thursday aimed at improving the quality of life for New York City residents. The bills aim to combat everything from noise pollution to sidewalk obstructions—to the unauthorized towing of vehicles. The legislation would also require film crews to provide more notice when they plan to occupy public streets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
