Readers respond: Use money to support biking, walking

The article about William Hurt’s death notes his many Oregon connections (“Actor William Hurt, who died in Portland, had many Oregon connections,” March 14). Not mentioned was Hurt’s starring role in the 1991 Touchstone Movie, “The Doctor,” which was based on the autobiography of Edward E. Rosenbaum. After nearly four decades of practice on Northwest 23rd Avenue in Portland, Rosenbaum developed laryngeal cancer. His memoir, “A Taste of My Own Medicine,” became required reading at some medical schools. The movie became required training for new employees at medical centers throughout the world.
