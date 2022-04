My favorite recipes are the ones I’ve stood around and watched my mother cook countless times. But still, no matter how many times I’ve seen her make them (which probably accumulates to hundreds by now), I couldn’t put one of her dishes together if I tried. Because unlike me, who learned my way around the kitchen with YouTube videos as my sous chef and mimicked recipes from celebrity cookbooks, all of my mother’s recipes were handed down from her mother and only live through memory.

RECIPES ・ 29 DAYS AGO