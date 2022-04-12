ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow, rain mix expected Tuesday, roads begin to reopen after April storm

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — There are fewer travel problems in the valley Tuesday after Monday's snowstorm in western Oregon and southwest Washington. KATU Meteorologist Rhonda Shelby says don't be surprised if you see snow showers mixed with rain, especially for those who live in higher elevations. Snow...

