Jackson, MI

Jackson Police warn of impersonation scam calls

By Autumn Pitchure
WLNS
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson Police Department has received reports from several residents of strange phone calls they received on Monday, April 11.

A male caller referred to himself as ‘Sergeant Pete’ or ‘Officer Pete’ from the JPD.

The male caller then allegedly tried to get people’s personal information.

Officers want to inform the public that these calls are not trustworthy and are not from the JPD.

The JPD is advising the public to never give out personal information over the phone, unless they
are 100% positive who they are speaking with.

