CMU’s Tepper School adds accelerated MBA program

PITTSBURGH — The Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University is adding a new, two-year part-time MBA program and is now accepting applications for fall 2022.

Via the Part-Time Accelerated MBA, students can pursue an analytics-focused curriculum in an expedited part-time online format.

“As we continue to work toward a more intelligent future, flexible and accessible options are a priority for us at the Tepper School,” Tepper Dean Isabelle Bajeux-Besnainou said in a prepared statement. “This new program provides a fast-track Tepper School MBA degree to propel graduates into the next levels of their careers.”

